Israel Defense Forces says fighting Hamas takes longer than expected

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Fighting Hamas is lasting longer than expected, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Colonel Richard Hecht said, Trend reports.

According to him, despite the fact that more than 48 hours have passed since the start of fighting, the battle against Hamas militants in southern Israel continues.

"We are still fighting. The fighting is still going on in 6 cities at the moment. This is war, the scale is different," Hecht added.

He did not give specific figures, but noted that dozens of Israelis have been taken hostage.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".