9 October 2023
Israeli army entering phase of complete destruction of Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Israeli military has regained control over all settlements in the south of the country, where militant groups of Hamas had previously penetrated, Trend reports.

The Israeli army has declared that it is now entering a phase of complete destruction of Hamas.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

