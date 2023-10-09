Israel to mobilize around 300,000 reservists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. About 300,000 reservists in Israel will be mobilized, an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman said, Trend reports.

Reservists will be involved in the "Swords of Iron" operation against Hamas.

According to information, this is the largest mobilization in the history of Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".