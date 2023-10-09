Israel's army regains control over all territories previously taken by Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Israeli army has regained control over all the territories seized by Hamas, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, said, Trend reports.

According to him, there are currently no military activities on any of these territories.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".