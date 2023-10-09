Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Israel

Israel launching unprecedented, large-scale attack - PM Netanyahu

Israel Materials 9 October 2023 23:18 (UTC +04:00)
Israel launching unprecedented, large-scale attack - PM Netanyahu

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The enemy wanted war and that’s what they will get, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

"Israel is launching a massive attack that has never happened before", he said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more