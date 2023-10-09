Israel launching unprecedented, large-scale attack - PM Netanyahu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The enemy wanted war and that’s what they will get, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

"Israel is launching a massive attack that has never happened before", he said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.