Israel strikes Hamas military targets in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

Israel Materials 10 October 2023 03:47 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. This morning, IDF aircraft struck terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

IDF aircraft struck a Hamas operational command center in a mosque and an offensive tunnel entry point that was used by terrorists to invade Israel.

In conjunction, IDF aircraft struck operational infrastructure located inside an additional mosque and a building used by a Hamas. This once again shows how Hamas deliberately embeds its military infrastructure in civilian areas and holy sites in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, a terror tunnel and military infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror organizations, as well multiple of their weapons compounds, were struck.

In the last hour, another IDF aircraft struck a weapons compound, as well as an Islamic Jihad operational meeting point inside a house that was occupied by a large number of terrorists. Two terrorists were killed when they attempted to flee the scene.

Furthermore, IDF vessels struck a large number of terror targets belonging to the terrorist organizations.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

