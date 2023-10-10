Israel strikes Hamas military targets in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. This morning, IDF aircraft struck terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

IDF aircraft struck a Hamas operational command center in a mosque and an offensive tunnel entry point that was used by terrorists to invade Israel.

In conjunction, IDF aircraft struck operational infrastructure located inside an additional mosque and a building used by a Hamas. This once again shows how Hamas deliberately embeds its military infrastructure in civilian areas and holy sites in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, a terror tunnel and military infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror organizations, as well multiple of their weapons compounds, were struck.

In the last hour, another IDF aircraft struck a weapons compound, as well as an Islamic Jihad operational meeting point inside a house that was occupied by a large number of terrorists. Two terrorists were killed when they attempted to flee the scene.

Furthermore, IDF vessels struck a large number of terror targets belonging to the terrorist organizations.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.