Israel counting military losses, following Hamas attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The number of Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hamas has reached 123, press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports.

Earlier it was reported about the death of 85 Israeli soldiers.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.