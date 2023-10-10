Israeli army attacks Hamas weapon depots (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes against Hamas facilities located in Rimal and Khan Younis areas in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

The Israel Defense Forces released footage of the operation.

The targets of the Israeli army were Hamas weapon depots and command centers of Palestinian militants.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".