Israel concentrates troops on Lebanon border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Israel has gathered tens of thousands of soldiers along the Lebanon border, the official representative of the Israel Defense Forces, Jonathan Conricus said, Trend reports.

According to him, the border zone with Lebanon is still calm.

"Reserve soldiers are deployed in Israel's southern border territories and are ready to carry out tasks," he said.

The National Security Council's chairman, the heads of the Shabak (Israel Security Agency) and MOSSAD (Foreign Intelligence Service), the Prime Minister's Secretary for Military Affairs, the head of the Strategic Division of the General Staff, the head of Hativat Hatsanhanim (Operations Division of the Operations Directorate of the Israel Defense Forces), and the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces all spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 900 Israelis, and the death toll from strikes on the Gaza Strip reached 687 people.