Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Israel

Latest data on casualties from attack on Israel revealed

Israel Materials 11 October 2023 02:08 (UTC +04:00)
Latest data on casualties from attack on Israel revealed

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. More than 1200 individuals lost their lives due to rocket attacks originating from the Gaza Strip on Israel, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, a combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more