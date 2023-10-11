Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Last night the Israeli Armed Forces struck more than 80 Hamas targets in Beit Hanoun (Gaza Strip), Trend reports.

More than 80 targets in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip were hit overnight.

Among the targets were two bank branches, a tunnel and two Hamas operations centers, which the Israeli military said were used by Hamas.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed 1,200 and injured 2,500 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".