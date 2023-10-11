Israel destroys Hamas militants who infiltrated from Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Israeli army has killed at least 1,000 Hamas militants who infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip since October 7, Israel's Kan REKA radio said, Trend reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 and injured 2,500 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".