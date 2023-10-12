Israel releases update on number of dead in clashes with Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. As a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, the number of dead has reached 1,300 people, The Times of Israel newspaper said, Trend reports.

It is reported that 3,300 people have been injured since the beginning of the war. The condition of 28 of them is assessed as very serious, the condition of 350 - serious.

Meanwhile, Hamas has taken 150 people hostage.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".