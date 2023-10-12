Israel announces number of hostages taken by Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Hamas has taken at least 200 people hostage in an attack on Israel, The Times of Israel said, Trend reports.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the families of 97 hostages have already been notified.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".