Israeli parliament approves creation of emergency government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Members of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) approved the creation of a single emergency government, Trend reports.

The decision to create an emergency government was made amid the outbreak of active military operations around the Gaza Strip.

It is reported that 66 MPs supported the creation of an emergency cabinet with the participation of one of the opposition leaders Benny Gantz, and none of them voted against.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".