Israel destroys Hamas military targets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets struck 750 Hamas military facilities, including underground tunnels, military formations and posts, residences used as military command centers, weapon depots, communication rooms, and eliminated a number of high-ranking officials, IDF said, Trend reports.

It was noted that Israeli warplanes bombed many Hamas military facilities in the Gaza Strip, including 12 military facilities located in a multi-story building used for military and armed attacks.

According to the information, Israeli soldiers killed three militants specializing in mortar fire in the Hamas military command center in Gaza.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".