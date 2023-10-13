Israeli army urges Gaza civilians to head south

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called on the residents of Gaza to go to the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said, Trend reports.

"The Israel Defense Forces calls on all civilians in Gaza to go to the south for their own safety. You will be able to return to the city after receiving appropriate instructions," the army said.

Hamas militants are reportedly hiding in tunnels and inside buildings under houses where civilians live.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".