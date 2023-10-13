German FM Baerbock visits Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, has visited Israel, Trend reports.

She was accompanied by her Israeli colleague Eli Cohen.

"I visited today the city of Netivot together with the German Foreign Minister. She expressed support for Israel and its right to defend itself," Minister Cohen wrote on his page on X.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".