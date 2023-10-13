Israeli infantry, tanks enter Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Israeli infantry units and tanks have entered the Gaza Strip to conduct local raids, the Israeli Army said, Trend reports.

"This step is not the beginning of an Israeli ground operation in Gaza Strip," the statement noted.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.