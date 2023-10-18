Joe Biden arrives on visit to Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. US President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel, Trend reports.

He was greeted at the airport by Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, commenting upon Biden's visit to Tel Aviv, said that "He’s coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world".

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 and injured over 3,300 people.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".