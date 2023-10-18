US to allocate millions to aid Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of $100 million for humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

"This money will go to support more than a million Palestinians displaced by the conflict, as well as to meet emergency needs in the Gaza Strip," the US President said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.