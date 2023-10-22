Operation in Gaza Strip could last up to three months - Israeli Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip could last from one to three months, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant says, Trend reports.

According to him, this should be the last Israeli ground operation in the enclave, which will result in the complete destruction of Hamas.

"These should be the last [ground] maneuvers in Gaza, because after them there will be no more Hamas. It will take a month, two, three months, but eventually there will be no more Hamas," he said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.