Number of killed in Gaza Strip announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The number of killed in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 5,000 people, Gaza Strip Ministry of Health said, Trend reports.

Information about the number of wounded has not been updated yet.

Earlier it was reported that the number of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amounted to 14,245 people.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.