Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Israel

Israel expanding its military operation in Gaza

Israel Materials 30 October 2023 00:44 (UTC +04:00)
Israel expanding its military operation in Gaza

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Israeli army continues to gradually expand the scale of its military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said, Trend reports.

According to him, this is being carried out in accordance with plans and taking into account risks.

"Ground operations are complex and involve risks. We will do everything by air, sea and land to ensure the safety of our forces," he added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more