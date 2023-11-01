US considers participation of several states and organization in temporarily control of Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The administration of Palestine can be carried out by a number of other countries in the region, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said, Trend reports.

"It would make the most sense for an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority to have governance and ultimately security responsibility for Gaza," he noted during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

Blinken added that there cannot be a return to the "status quo" with Hamas, and Israeli officials have said it is their aim to eliminate the group from Gaza.

"Whether you can get there in one step is a big question that we have to look at. And if you can't, then there are other temporary arrangements that may involve a number of other countries in the region. We also can't have, and the Israeli start with this proposition themselves, Israel, running or controlling Gaza. That's not their intent. It's what they want to do. And it's not something that would be supported," the secretary said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.