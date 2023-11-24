Prisoners and hostages held in Gaza Strip released

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Prisoners held in Gaza Strip have been released to be sent to 'Rafah' checkpoint, head of Egypt's state information service said, Trend reports.

According to him, 13 Israeli prisoners as well as 12 Thai nationals were released from Gaza and handed over to the Red Cross organization.

"Israel is also expected to release 39 Palestinian prisoners," the state information service said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

