Israeli army killed more than 200 terrorists at Al-Shifa Hospital - Netanyahu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The Israeli military killed more than 200 terrorists during an operation at the Al-Shifa medical center in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“We have killed more than 200 terrorists in al-Shifa,” Netanyahu said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.