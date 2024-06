BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) almost destroyed Hamas fighters in Rafah, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Herzi Halevi said, Trend reports.

"We have had tremendous success in the fighting in Rafah," Halevi said.

He added that the Israeli army is close to the point of completely destroying the "Hamas" brigade located in Rafah.

Halevi said that the military destroyed many infrastructures and "killed many terrorists".