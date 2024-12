BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Israeli Navy has attacked 15 Syrian warships in two Syrian ports, the Israeli army said in a statement.

"Israeli Navy missile corvettes simultaneously attacked two Syrian Navy facilities in the ports of Al-Beida and Latakia, where 15 Syrian warships are located," the army noted.

In addition, airstrikes were carried out on 130 targets in Syria, including weapons depots, military facilities and missile launchers.