Israel shoots down three more Iranian helicopters at Kermanshah base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has struck and destroyed three more Iranian "Cobra" attack helicopters at a military base in Kermanshah, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated, Trend reports.

The helicopters were intended for use against Israeli aircraft operating in Iranian airspace. Earlier, the IDF had reported the destruction of five other helicopters at the same base.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III and reported strikes on military facilities in Israel.

