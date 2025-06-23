IDF rolls out fresh barrage on Tehran's military strongholds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The Israeli Air Force has launched a new series of air strikes targeting military facilities in Tehran, the capital of Iran, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) press service stated, Trend reports.

“The Israeli Air Force has begun a series of strikes on military sites in Tehran,” the statement reads.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

