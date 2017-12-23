More than 100 killed in Philippine mudslides and floods as storm hits

23 December 2017 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

A tropical storm in the Philippines has triggered mudslides and floods killing more than 100 people with dozens of others missing, police and disaster officials said on Saturday, The Guardian reports.

The casualties, most of which occurred on Friday, were all on the main southern island of Mindanao, they said.

“We’re are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide,” said Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town.

He said power and communication lines to the area had been cut, complicating rescue efforts.

