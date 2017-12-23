Ten Taliban insurgents killed in Afghanistan

23 December 2017 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

At least 10 Taliban insurgents, including key commanders were killed on Friday in Wardak province in a clash with security forces, security officials said Saturday, TOLO News reports.

General Ahmad Fahim Qaim, Wardak police chief, said that the clash occurred when Taliban insurgents attacked security forces who were protecting engineers working on the Arghandi-Ghazni 220 kV power line that comes from Turkmenistan. The engineers had been working in Saydabad district of Wardak province to restore power after it was cut in Sultan Khail village of the district by local mafia.

According to Qaim during the clash Qari Rouhullah, Qari Sami and Mawlavi Nasrullah, Taliban’s local commanders, were killed.

Six other Taliban insurgents were wounded in the clash, Qaim said.

Qaim said that work on the electricity line will be completed in two days.

One army soldier was killed and two others were wounded in the clash, Qaim added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
16 terrorists killed in eastern Afghan provinces
Other News 17 December 00:31
Turkmenistan laying railway line to Afghanistan
Economy news 16 December 10:56
No end-date to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan – official
Other News 15 December 12:05
Taliban ambush leaves 14 security force members dead
World 14 December 16:07
Turkmenistan, UN mull situation in Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 12 December 12:03
1 killed, 8 wounded in eastern Afghan mosque blast
World 8 December 14:40
Uzbekistan donates buses "Isuzu" to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 6 December 13:55
Uzbek president: Political talks – most reliable way to peace in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 6 December 11:13
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan sign cooperation, export deals
Central Asia 5 December 15:00
Azerbaijan to increase its peacekeeping contingent in Afghanistan
Politics 4 December 14:53
Taliban's senior commander killed in northern Afghanistan
Other News 4 December 00:30
Iran’s new port to reduce cost of transit to Afghanistan 50%
Business 3 December 15:17
Six civilians killed in Afghanistan suicide attack
Other News 3 December 14:49
18 militants, 2 policemen killed in Afghan fighting
Other News 3 December 01:41
Afghan president to visit Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 2 December 11:51
China ready to play constructive role in Afghanistan's reconstruction: premier
Other News 2 December 00:49
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani companies wish to operate as contractors, investors in Afghanistan
Economy news 1 December 19:17
Azerbaijan-Afghanistan relations have strong background: Deputy FM
Azerbaijan 1 December 18:54