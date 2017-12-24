US judge partially lifts Trump ban on Muslim refugees

24 December 2017 07:13 (UTC+04:00)

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees, Toronto Star reports.

U.S. District Judge James Robart ruled Saturday for the American Civil Liberties Union and Jewish Family Service after they urged him to halt the ban on refugees from some mostly Muslim countries.

Robart ordered the federal government to process certain refugee applications. He said his order does not apply to refugees without a “bona fide” relationship to a person or an entity within the United States.

President Donald Trump restarted the refugee program in October “with enhanced vetting capabilities.”

It came after the heads of three U.S. agencies sent a memo to Trump saying certain refugees must be excluded unless additional security measures are implemented.

It applies to the families of refugees already living in the U.S. and all refugees from 11 countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Three Miss America leaders resign amid leaked email scandal
Other News 01:46
SpaceX rocket launch sparks fears of UFO sighting in Los Angeles
World 00:24
Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at police
World 23 December 23:37
California's Thomas wildfire now largest in state history
World 23 December 10:22
In Silicon Valley, much-feared tax bill pays dividends for workers
World 22 December 16:23
Seoul to buy 20 more F-35s
Other News 22 December 06:07
U.S. House approves $81 billion for disaster aid
Other News 22 December 05:09
US making plans for military attack on North Korea
World 21 December 04:53
Security officer shot, suspect dead at UC Medical in Cincinnati
World 21 December 04:46
Three men injured in US plane crash
World 21 December 02:52
U.S. House to vote again on tax bill, Trump on verge of win
World 20 December 15:03
U.S. President Trump to visit Britain in February
World 20 December 13:54
Canada, US to co-host international meeting on security on Korean Peninsula next month
Other News 20 December 06:25
US approves $200mln maintenance deal for Poland’s F-16 fleet
Other News 20 December 04:33
U.S. blames North Korea for 'WannaCry' cyber attack
World 19 December 17:44
Lockheed Martin inks $110mln for development of new anti-air defense missile
Other News 19 December 08:50
Number of international migrants jumps to 258 million people: U.N.
Other News 19 December 06:11
CIA helping Russia prevent terror attack 'outstanding example of cooperation'
Other News 19 December 04:11