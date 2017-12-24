China closes over 13,000 illegal websites

24 December 2017 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

China has shut down or revoked the licenses of more than 13,000 illegal websites since 2015, Xinhua reported.

Wang Shengjun, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), disclosed the information when briefing lawmakers on cyberspace protection Sunday.

Authorities including the Cyberspace Administration of China have called over 2,200 websites operators for talks during the same period, he said.

In addition, operators have closed nearly 10 million internet accounts for violating service protocol, while information on terrorism and pornography has been removed.

"These moves have a powerful deterrent effect" Wang said.

The report was submitted to the top legislature's ongoing bi-monthly session for deliberation. The session will end Wednesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
World's largest amphibious aircraft AG600 makes maiden flight in China
World 24 December 07:05
Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan, China sign multi-million deals
Economy news 23 December 16:44
China punishes 970 people for misuse of poverty relief funds
World 23 December 10:38
CNPC: Coal consumption decreases in China due to Turkmenistan's gas
Turkmenistan 22 December 10:05
World's longest glass bridge ready to open
Other News 22 December 07:25
China will finance the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 60 streets of Bishkek
Central Asia 21 December 13:30
Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan to consider developing road transport
Economy news 21 December 11:57
Kazakh-Chinese ventures enter markets
Economy news 20 December 11:47
Belarus, China agree on major joint projects during industrial forum in Shenyang
World 19 December 15:45
Pakistan, China say economic partners till 2030
World 18 December 17:55
Products of Uzbek-Chinese industrial park exported to Europe
Economy news 18 December 14:47
Trump to say in security speech that China is competitor: officials
Other News 17 December 02:55
David Cameron takes on UK-China investment role
World 16 December 14:27
China’s oil demand grows, imports down
Oil&Gas 15 December 12:14
Chinese company invests in agriculture sector of Uzbekistan
Economy news 15 December 10:22
Iran becomes new transit hub for Central Asia
Economy news 15 December 09:21
China says war must not be allowed on Korean peninsula
Other News 15 December 06:44
China says war must not be allowed on Korean peninsula
World 14 December 17:49