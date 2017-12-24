Four people killed in plane crash at Bartow airport

24 December 2017 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

Four people have died in a plane crash at the Bartow Municipal Airport, Florida, authorities say, WFLA reported.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with Polk County Fire Rescue have responded to the scene.

The twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at the airport near Ben Durrance Road.

A Polk County Fire Rescue spokesperson said four people were killed in the crash.

Emergency operators received a call about the crash at 7:20 a.m.

The Bartow Municipal Airport is the former location of a U.S. Air Force Base and is also referred to as the Bartow Air Base. It is located just off of US 17 near Spirit Lake Road.

Investigators with the NTSB and FAA are headed to the crash scene.

Details about what caused the crash have not been released.

WFLA Storm Team Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth said around the time of the crash, weather data at the airport was reporting zero visibility of less than 300 feet because of the fog. The weather data is from the Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) which is located at the airport. The Tampa Bay area is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Venezuela releases 80 anti-government activists
Other News 24 December 21:43
Egypt security forces kill nine suspected militants in raid: ministry
Other News 24 December 20:27
11 bridesmaids die in Nigeria road accident
Other News 24 December 19:51
China closes over 13,000 illegal websites
Other News 24 December 18:45
Afghan army kills 15 militants interrupting power cords
Other News 24 December 18:05
Russia ready to work with all countries on basis of trust: Putin
Other News 24 December 17:15
Roadside bomb blast kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan
Other News 24 December 15:10
Fire in Philippine shopping mall kills 37
Other News 24 December 12:57
US judge partially lifts Trump ban on Muslim refugees
Other News 24 December 07:13
Man dies in altercation with officer behind Ontario police station
Other News 24 December 04:27
Three Miss America leaders resign amid leaked email scandal
Other News 24 December 01:46
Ten Taliban insurgents killed in Afghanistan
Other News 23 December 23:22
More than 100 killed in Philippine mudslides and floods as storm hits
Other News 23 December 19:40
Obesity prevalence varies by income and educational level: studies
Other News 23 December 18:45
Russian company acquires concrete plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 23 December 16:30
London Zoo fire: 70 firefighters tackle cafe blaze
World 23 December 13:08
Two Turkish citizens detained in Jerusalem
Turkey 23 December 11:31
Driver charged with attempted murder over Australian vehicle attack
World 23 December 11:20