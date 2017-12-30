Egypt's ex-president Morsi reportedly sentenced to 3 years in prison

Egypt's criminal court sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and his 18 supporters to three years in prison over insulting judges, Sputnik reported. referring local media.

The legal proceedings started in May 2015. According to prosecutors, Morsi and his supporters repeatedly insulted judges in public. The former president, particularly, accused a judge of a fraud.

In addition to the imprisonment, Morsi was fined $56,000 as a compensation for moral damage suffered by one of the judges, the Al Ahram newspaper reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news