Shots fired near Red Square in Moscow, two people injured

31 December 2017 00:36 (UTC+04:00)

An unidentified person opened fire at Nikolskaya street 300 meters from the Red Square, two people were injured, the police are searching for an attacker, the press service of the Moscow police told Sputnik on Saturday.

"About 22.32 [local time, 19.32 GMT] there was a report on the conflict at the address 15, Building 1, Nikolskaya Street. According to preliminary data, a conflict occurred between the citizens, during which an unknown person allegedly injured two citizens from an unidentified firearm and fled from the scene," the officer on duty said.

An investigative group is working on the site, the injured were taken to the hospital.

A source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that there was a bar at the address. "It is possible that the conflict started under the influence of alcohol, this information will be checked," the source said. The police are searching for the suspected shooter.

