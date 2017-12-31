Spain remains Morocco's top trading partner

31 December 2017 02:01 (UTC+04:00)

Spain remained Morocco's top trading partner in 2016, an official report said Saturday, according to Xinhua.

According to a report from Morocco's foreign exchange regulator, the trade turnover between the two neighbours reached 10.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, up from 9.3 billion dollars in 2015.

Between 2015 and 2016, Morocco's imports from Spain rose from 4.4 billion dollars to 6.2 billion dollars, while its exports to the country jumped from 4.2 billion dollars to 5.1 billion dollars.

France, which had long been the largest trading partner of Morocco, ranked second in 2016 with 9.5 billion dollars in trade volume, after it registered 8.4 billion dollars in 2015.

Morocco's major suppliers still include China and Italy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Morocco, Saudi Arabia keen to cement traditional ties
Other News 25 December 01:48
Let me come back, Catalan leader tells Spain
World 23 December 22:54
Spain could be banned from 2018 World Cup
World 16 December 08:24
Moroccan court jails 4 for terror-related crimes
Arab World 14 December 23:36
Spanish court withdraws arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader
World 5 December 15:07
40 injured as Spain nightclub floor collapses
Other News 26 November 22:45
About 600 migrants from Africa rescued off Spanish coast
Other News 19 November 09:36
Uzbekistan, Spain ink aviation agreement
Central Asia 15 November 09:46
Uzbekistan, Spain agree to cooperate in industry
Central Asia 14 November 10:37
Former Speaker of Catalan Parliament sent to jail
Other News 10 November 03:13
Catalan leader's farmhouse pact to make last stand in Brussels
World 8 November 15:14
Spanish judge orders custody for Catalan leaders pending trial
Other News 3 November 05:29
Turkmenistan names envoy to Spain
Turkmenistan 2 November 09:51
Spain awaits next move by ousted Catalan leader from Belgium
World 31 October 16:29
King of Morocco ready to strengthen co-op with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 31 October 11:31
Turkmenistan calls on Spain for energy co-op
Oil&Gas 30 October 17:33
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan supports territorial integrity of Spain
Politics 28 October 11:23
Spain sacks Catalan government after independence declaration
World 28 October 10:12