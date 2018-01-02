U.S. service member killed, four wounded in Afghanistan

2 January 2018 23:09 (UTC+04:00)

One U.S. service member was killed and four others wounded during a “combat engagement” in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, the U.S military said in a statement on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The incident took place on Monday in Achin, Nangarhar province, the statement said.

Two of the wounded service members are being treated at a medical facility and in stable condition, it added.

Nangarhar, on the porous border with Pakistan, has become a stronghold for Islamic State, generally known as Daesh in Afghanistan, which has grown to become a dangerous militant group since it appeared around the start of 2015.

The Taliban and Islamic State have frequently fought each other in Nangarhar and both have been targeted by sustained U.S. air strikes.

The exact nature of the relationship between the two groups is little understood. There have been isolated incidents in Afghanistan in which the fighters of both appear to have cooperated.

There are currently about 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan and under President Donald Trump’s South Asia strategy, U.S. troops are allowed to accompany Afghan forces at the battalion level, potentially putting them at greater risk.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
U.S. warns North Korea against new missile test, plays down talks
Other News 02:15
US says sanctions possible over Iran protests
Politics 00:41
US calls for urgent UN meetings on Iran
Politics 2 January 23:36
Trump: Sanctions and 'other pressures' on Pyongyang start to have 'big impact'
Other News 2 January 18:46
Seven injured after box truck crashes into vehicle, pedestrians in US
World 2 January 07:59
Three shot at New Year's Eve party in Tennessee
World 2 January 04:18
Teen killed, 11 seriously injured in US bus crash
World 2 January 02:39
At least one dead, 6 injured in shooting in US state of Colorado (UPDATED)
World 31 December 2017 21:25
Suicide bomb strikes funeral in Afghanistan
Other News 31 December 2017 16:59
IRGC rescues Iranian hostage in Afghanistan
Iran 31 December 2017 15:37
Azerbaijani musician Chingiz Sadykhov dies in US
Society 31 December 2017 02:42
3 people dead in Houston shooting incident: police
Other News 30 December 2017 07:17
Child caused massive apartment fire killing 12
Other News 30 December 2017 00:23
US Air Force developing swarming cruise missile prototype
Other News 29 December 2017 23:26
Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices
World 29 December 2017 17:36
Afghanistan counting on Turkmen gas supplies
Oil&Gas 29 December 2017 16:48
America is important for Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy
Kyrgyzstan 29 December 2017 16:38
How Trump’s tax overhaul could hit big foreign banks
Business 29 December 2017 13:20