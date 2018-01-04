New York airport closes after extreme snow

4 January 2018 23:48 (UTC+04:00)

As the “bomb cyclone” winter storm pounds the Northeast Thursday with snow, ice and bone-chilling winds, all flights at New York’s Kennedy Airport have been suspended.

Port Authority, which operates the major regional airports, sent out a tweet at 11 a.m. sighting “strong winds and whiteout conditions” as the reason for the delays, with no indication of how long it might last.

Nearly all flights at nearby LaGuardia airport have been cancelled, as well. Port Authority recommends contacting your carrier directly to confirm the status of your flight for Thursday night and Friday.

"This could be one of the strongest offshore storms we’ve ever experienced with a central pressure in the 950s," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said.

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, coastal New Jersey, Long Island, N.Y., and coastal eastern New England beginning Thursday into early Friday morning. Most of those areas could see at least a foot of snow, while nearly 2 feet of snow was projected in locales further north.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
23 hurt, including firefighter, in Bronx blaze
Other News 3 January 04:09
Kazakhstan puts its int'l airport for sale
Economy news 29 December 2017 09:56
Twelve dead after fire sweeps through Bronx apartment building
World 29 December 2017 07:22
British woman causes Moscow airport security alert with fake grenade
World 23 December 2017 21:03
Test flights to be conducted at third Istanbul airport in 2018
Economy news 22 December 2017 10:07
Turkey to strengthen control procedure for Russian tourists at Istanbul airport
Turkey 18 December 2017 16:59
Power outage at Atlanta airport causes 'pandemonium'
Other News 18 December 2017 00:18
New York bombing suspect warned Trump on Facebook
World 12 December 2017 21:37
New York bombing suspect charged
World 12 December 2017 17:51
Security systems installed at third airport in Istanbul
Turkey 12 December 2017 12:27
One person in custody, several injured, in New York explosion (UPDATE)
World 11 December 2017 17:27
California's Thomas Fire scorches area larger than New York City
World 11 December 2017 11:26
Uzbekistan to create business aviation in ‘Tashkent-Eastern’ airdrome
Economy news 7 December 2017 12:23
Corsica: a man killed by a bullet in head at Bastia airport
World 5 December 2017 15:44
709 carat Sierra Leone 'Peace diamond' sold in New York auction
Other News 5 December 2017 07:33
Car reportedly rams into crowd in New York city: 1 dead, 3 injured
Other News 3 December 2017 18:20
Uzbek airport announces tender for testing of light-signaling equipment
Economy news 1 December 2017 18:46
Uzbekistan’s Nukus Airport announces tender for grading works
Economy news 29 November 2017 16:42