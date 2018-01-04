New York airport closes after extreme snow

As the “bomb cyclone” winter storm pounds the Northeast Thursday with snow, ice and bone-chilling winds, all flights at New York’s Kennedy Airport have been suspended.

Port Authority, which operates the major regional airports, sent out a tweet at 11 a.m. sighting “strong winds and whiteout conditions” as the reason for the delays, with no indication of how long it might last.

Nearly all flights at nearby LaGuardia airport have been cancelled, as well. Port Authority recommends contacting your carrier directly to confirm the status of your flight for Thursday night and Friday.

"This could be one of the strongest offshore storms we’ve ever experienced with a central pressure in the 950s," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said.

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, coastal New Jersey, Long Island, N.Y., and coastal eastern New England beginning Thursday into early Friday morning. Most of those areas could see at least a foot of snow, while nearly 2 feet of snow was projected in locales further north.

