Panama extradites former Mexican governor accused of corruption

5 January 2018 07:24 (UTC+04:00)

A former state governor for Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) was extradited on Thursday from Panama to Mexico, where he faces corruption charges, Mexico’s attorney general’s office and secretary of external relations said in a statement, Reuters reports.

Roberto Borge, who governed the touristy state of Quintana Roo from 2010 to 2016, was taken under strict security from the offices of Panama’s national police to an air force base, where he boarded a Mexican plane, local television footage showed.

Mexican prosecutors accuse Borge of using funds obtained illegally, embezzlement and abuse of public office. Borge has denied the allegations.

Borge was arrested in Panama City in June as he was preparing to board a flight to Paris. Panama’s foreign ministry said last week that it would send Borge to Mexico.

