Man allegedly killed children, spouse before killing himself in Los Angeles County home

6 January 2018 03:19 (UTC+04:00)

A family of four was found dead in a Los Angeles County home this morning in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said, ABC News reported.

Authorities believe the husband shot and killed his spouse as well as their two children before killing himself, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said. One child was an adult and the other was a juvenile, authorities said.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene in Santa Clarita, which is about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they are not looking for suspects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump seeks $18bln over 10 years for border wall with Mexico
Other News 08:40
Iran lashes out at US over UN Security Council meeting
Politics 02:33
NSA chief Mike Rogers expected to retire from agency in spring
Other News 01:22
911 caller reports suicide bombers outside Trump Tower
Other News 5 January 22:45
US sanctions four current, former Venezuelan government officials
Other News 5 January 22:21
Trump energy policy riles competing sectors
World 5 January 17:08
Plane lands without landing gear in US
Other News 5 January 06:03
Trump attacks Democrats over voter fraud panel, urges voter ID rules
Other News 4 January 17:49
Trump dissolves election fraud panel after states balk at data requests
Other News 4 January 15:56
Fire reported at Clintons' Chappaqua, New York, property
Other News 4 January 01:23
Trump threatens stop to Palestinian aid over Jerusalem row
Arab World 3 January 10:32
U.S. warns North Korea against new missile test, plays down talks
Other News 3 January 02:15
US says sanctions possible over Iran protests
Politics 3 January 00:41
US calls for urgent UN meetings on Iran
Politics 2 January 23:36
U.S. service member killed, four wounded in Afghanistan
Other News 2 January 23:09
Trump: Sanctions and 'other pressures' on Pyongyang start to have 'big impact'
Other News 2 January 18:46
Seven injured after box truck crashes into vehicle, pedestrians in US
World 2 January 07:59
Three shot at New Year's Eve party in Tennessee
World 2 January 04:18