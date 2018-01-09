Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world

9 January 2018 22:32 (UTC+04:00)

Jeff Bezos, the newly minted richest man in the world, is now the wealthiest person of all-time after his fortune soared to new heights.

Shares in Amazon hit an all-time high on Monday, which lifted Bezos’ net worth to a record $105.1billion, according to Bloomberg, Daily Mail reports.


İn the last 12 months, Amazon’s stock has climbed by nearly 57 per cent.

So far in 2018, the e-commerce giant’s shares have jumped 6.6 per cent.

Amazon continued its dominance over the recent holiday period, grabbing 89 per cent of the online spending market among retailers.

Bezos’ peak net worth is more than that of Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder who crossed the $93billion mark this week.

