Berlusconi backs Deneuve on male courtship

13 January 2018 00:55 (UTC+04:00)

Italian ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi, known for his “bunga bunga” parties and fondness for younger women, is praising Catherine Deneuve for warning against a courtship backlash following the swell of sexual misconduct allegations against prominent men, Washington Post reports.

In a late-night talk show Thursday, Berlusconi said Deneuve had pronounced “holy” words in saying men should be free to hit on women. Berlusconi joked that usually women hit on him, but that it was only “natural” that women enjoy being courted by men.

“It’s not an offense to court women if it stays in the realm of elegance,” he said on RAI state television’s “Porta a Porta” program.

Berlusconi has long characterized his sex-fueled “bunga bunga” parties, where showgirls and models were paid to attend, as “elegant soirees.” Though he has faced years of legal woes, he has never faced sexual assault allegations, and a 2013 conviction for paying for sex with an underage woman was overturned on appeal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Silvio Berlusconi set for political comeback after Sicily vote
World 7 November 2017 11:19
What does Italy's Berlusconi like about Trump? His wife
Other News 24 June 2017 05:19
Court says Berlusconi must do community service in center for elderly
Other News 15 April 2014 14:05
Berlusconi sentenced to 1 year jail in wiretap trial
Other News 7 March 2013 15:36
Berlusconi sentenced to 4 years for tax evasion
Other News 26 October 2012 18:32