Zeman wins first round of Czech presidential election

13 January 2018 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Incumbent Czech President Milos Zeman is winning the first round of election on Saturday with 39.80 percent of the vote as over 90 percent of the votes have been counted, Sputnik reported.

His main opponent, Jiri Drahos, who is the former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, has gained 26.02 percent, according to preliminary data.

If no candidate wins a majority, the run-off will be held on January 26-27.

Zeman has served as the Czech president since March 2013.

