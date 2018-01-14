Program protecting young illegal immigrants 'probably' dead - Trump

14 January 2018 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a program that protects illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported would “probably” be discontinued, Reuters reported.

Trump has said he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and his Twitter comments on Sunday came as lawmakers worked on a bipartisan compromise on immigration policy.

Efforts to extend the program are further complicated because it could make a funding bill to avert a government shutdown due Friday more difficult.

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military,” Trump said on Twitter. But he left a door open that a deal could be reached with Democrats in Congress.

A US judge ruled last Tuesday that DACA should remain in effect until legal challenges brought in multiple courts are resolved.

The debate over immigration policy became increasingly acrimonious after it was reported on Thursday that the president described immigrants from Haiti and Africa as coming from “shithole countries” in a private meeting with lawmakers.

The comments led to harsh recriminations from Democrats and Republicans alike, even as bipartisan talks continued in Congress. It has distracted from the policy discussion of not only DACA, but of broader issues like immigration based on merit, which the president says he favors over a policy of family reunification, what he calls “chain immigration.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran slowly but steadily reaches its goal of luring foreign investment
Politics 14 January 09:55
Iran says will retaliate against U.S. sanctions on chief judge
Nuclear Program 13 January 13:50
African countries demand Trump apology
World 13 January 06:59
Trump in ‘excellent health,’ doctor says after first physical
World 13 January 05:05
Clinton blasts 'Trump’s racist views'
World 13 January 02:39
Reluctant Trump grants sanctions relief to Iran one last time
Iran 12 January 23:50
Trump decides on extending Iran sanctions relief again
Other News 12 January 12:01
Trump cancels UK visit, says will not unveil new U.S. embassy
Other News 12 January 10:37
European powers keen to protect nuke deal against decisions undermining it
Nuclear Program 11 January 19:48
Iran going through next survival test
Commentary 11 January 17:20
How can non-certification of nuke deal affect Iran’s oil projects?
Oil&Gas 10 January 21:32
Trump says open to talks with North Korea: South Korea
World 10 January 19:05
US judge blocks Trump move to end DACA program for immigrants
World 10 January 09:02
FBI had a source inside the Trump campaign - expert
World 10 January 01:50
Trump to meet lawmakers in search for immigration compromise
Other News 9 January 15:24
What can soften US opposition towards Iran’s nuclear deal?
Nuclear Program 9 January 11:30
Unrests in Iran could push oil prices up
Oil&Gas 9 January 08:47
Trump plans to enforce sanctions on Iranian state television
Other News 9 January 02:39