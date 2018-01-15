6 migrants found dead near Spanish island

Spanish officials say the bodies of six migrants have been found close to the Canary Islands, Fox News reported.

Spain's Marine Rescue service said five dead migrants were found in a large rubber boat close to the coast of Lanzarote. Another migrant picked from the sea by Civil Guard police died later.

Police later found 18 migrants who had made it to shore. Two others were rescued from the sea, one in critical condition.

A person who had spotted the migrants around midday Monday called the police.

The service said the migrants are believed to be from sub-Saharan African countries.

Thousands of migrants attempt the perilous crossing from Africa in hopes of reaching European shores each year.

