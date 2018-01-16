Two killed when explosion destroys buildings in Belgium

16 January 2018 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Two people were killed and 14 injured when an explosion in the Belgian city of Antwerp destroyed three buildings, Reuters reports.

Police said two bodies were found under the debris on Tuesday following the blast on Monday evening. Five people were seriously injured and another was in a critical condition after the explosion in a part of the city where many students live.

Police said an investigation was underway into the cause of the blast. They have excluded it being the result of an attack. Belgian media said it was likely to have been a gas explosion.

Belgium has been on high alert since deadly suicide bombings in 2016 and a wave of Islamist attacks across Europe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Belgium: Explosion collapses building, injures up to 20 (UPDATED)
Other News 06:16
Turkmenistan and Belgium hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 30 November 2017 07:42
Azerbaijani citizens to travel to Benelux countries without visas (PHOTO)
Politics 23 November 2017 17:44
Catalan ex-president, four ministers to appear in Belgian court
World 17 November 2017 17:39
Spain awaits next move by ousted Catalan leader from Belgium
World 31 October 2017 16:29
Azerbaijani FM meets Belgian, Malaysian counterparts
Politics 23 September 2017 14:13
Islamic State claims responsibility for Brussels stabbing
Other News 27 August 2017 07:23
Belgian senator may become persona non grata in Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 June 2017 17:40
Troops shoot suspected bomber in Brussels station: police
Other News 21 June 2017 01:22
Uzbekistan appoints envoys to several countries
Uzbekistan 29 May 2017 11:08
5 people detained in Brussels following terror-related searches
Other News 22 April 2017 06:11
Belgium police prevent terrorist attack in Antwerp
Other News 23 March 2017 18:32
Train derails in Belgium: dozens injured, casualties feared
Other News 18 February 2017 19:10
Aida Mahmudova`s solo exhibition opens in Belgium (PHOTO)
Society 9 February 2017 15:20
Ilham Aliyev meets King Philippe of the Belgians (PHOTO)
Politics 6 February 2017 14:40
Belgian police carrying out counterterrorism operation in Brussels’ Molenbeek
Other News 15 January 2017 02:00
Bomb destroyed near Turkish center in Brussels
Other News 23 December 2016 22:56
Thousands protest PKK terrorism in Belgium
Turkey 19 November 2016 22:05