Roadside bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers: army

The Pakistani army said on Wednesday that a roadside bomb killed at least two soldiers while three others were injured in North Waziristan region, Xinhua reported.

An army statement said that a security forces' vehicle struck an improvised explosive device planted on track by terrorists near Datakhel area in North Waziristan, bordering Afghanistan.

The injured were evacuated to a military hospital in northwestern city of Peshawar. No group claimed the attack yet.

Pakistani Taliban groups controlled the region till June 2014. Major military offensive by the army cleared the areas but the militants take advantage of the free movement of the people and carry out terrorist attacks occasionally.

